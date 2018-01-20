After Sudhir Chaudhary interviews PM Modi, Social Media discusses about ‘pakode’ and ‘pyaz’

Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor in chief of Zee News interviewed honourable Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi. The big take away from the interview for social media seems to be the discussion on ‘pakoda’ and ‘pyaz’.

Both Twitter and Facebook are filled with funny memes and posts about the interview of a PM, who is known to keep his distance from media when it comes to press meet or interactions.

Amidst all the fun, there are also those who questions about the credibility of the journalist, who managed to get the ‘exclusive’ interview of the Indian PM.

Sample this FB post , which questions the track record of Sudhir Chowdhary by pinpointing some events chronologically.

Take a look.

2007

When he was the CEO of Live TV, the channel, telecast a ‘sting’ about a Delhi school teacher, Uma Khurana, accusing her of running a prostitution racket and inducting school kids into it. This led to her being publicly manhandled by the parents, her arrest and complete humiliation. It was later found that the sting was done to settle scores and the accusations were false. Khurana had not only been manhandled by the protesting mob following the telecast of the fake sting operation on August 30, 2007 but was also terminated from her service by the Delhi Government. She was later reinstated to her job in 2008. Prakash Singh, the reporter of Live India channel, was arrested for carrying out a fake sting operation and Rashmi Singh, who wrote for a Hindi newspaper, posed as a schoolgirl and the victim of the prostitution racket in the sting operation, was also taken in judicial custody. What about people who believe in good journalism ? https://t.co/1YaDE1TX0q — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 21, 2018 2012 In 2012 Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary and Zee Business editor Samir Ahluwalia — were sent to Tihar Jail. They subsequently got bail. The duo were allegedly trying to extort Rs100 crore from Congress MP Naveen Jindal’s group in exchange for not running reports on the firm’s alleged role in the coal scam. 2015 In 2015 Modi govt had given X-category security to Sudhir Chaudhary, the Zee News senior editor who was arrested in 2012 for the extortion attempt. 2016 Supreme Court warned Sudhir Chaudhary and Samir Ahluwalia, directs them to follow procedure or they will be sent back to jail. The Chief Justice of India, Justice TS Thakur told the editors’ lawyer that the accused journalists will have to return to jail if they withdrew their consent given to Delhi Police as a condition to obtaining bail. The two were given bail only after they had assured of full cooperation with the investigating agencies.

Another funnybone in twitter coined new term for the vikas by current Indian government, and that goes like

Is this where it came from?#PakodaModel of #Vikas Instead of the promised 2 crore new jobs each year for 5 years, will India get 10 crore pakodewalas? Campaign idea – 3 Ps: Pakoda Powers Progress!

Slogan: Zyada ho ya thhode, Roz becho pakode#ModiOnZee #Modinomics #AchcheDin pic.twitter.com/wHJd4o4SHv — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) January 21, 2018

this tweet also joined the party with a Pagoda twist!