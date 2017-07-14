After the Bomb Scare at UP Assembly, Security drill conducted at Parliament of India

New Delhi, July 14: A Security drill conducted at Parliament of India after a Bomb scare at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

After a lump of suspicious white powder was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during an ongoing session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today called for a high-level meeting.

The Chief Minister seeks a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the incident. He also said that some plastic explosives found inside the assembly.

After the meeting, Chief Minister ordered a Police verification of all the workers in the assembly complex.

Meanwhile, security officials, including an anti-explosive team, have also reached the Assembly to investigate.

60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the assembly during an ongoing session yesterday, which was later sent to a forensic lab for testing.