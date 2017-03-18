After the huge victory in Uttar Pradesh, RSS now eyes West Bengal and Kerala

New Delhi, March 18: After the wondering victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the recently concluded five state assembly polls, Now, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has begun to shaping its hostile against the CPIM led Left government in Kerala and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) accuses the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPIM-led Kerala government of perpetrating violence against Hindus in the states.

In the 2016 assembly polls in the two states, the Bharatiya Janata Party won only 3 seats in West Bengal and the first time ever in Kerala election history won 1 seat in Kerala.

Later this week, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) top leaders and the chiefs of its over 40 affiliates will gather in Coimbatore for an annual meeting of the highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, to take up the issue of violence against Hindus and design its future action plans.

West Bengal more than Kerala is the main focus, as the Trinamool government has “failed to protect the rights” of the majority community, a top Sangh functionary said.

“In Kerala, the RSS cadre is at the receiving end of a severe violence, but in West Bengal it is the common people who facing attacks. And this is going on uncontrollable,” the functionary said.

This is not the first time that the Sangh Parivar has flagged the issue of what it calls “communal violence” in Kerala and West Bengal.

In 2016 October, the Parivar’s all India executive meeting held in Hyderabad, it weighed in on the “politically motivated murders in Kerala” and “attacks on Hindus in West Bengal by Jehadi elements”.

Resolutions were also passed on the violence in Kerala and West Bengal that called for Union government to take urgent action against the perpetrators of violence.

Petitions were submitted to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, human rights commission and nation-wide protests were arranged, but there has been no decrease in the attacks.

“Earlier too we raised the issue of molestation and killing of Hindu girls, some from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community, by some anti-social elements of the Muslim community. These cases are to happen with the connivance of Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal,” the functionary said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) managed the electoral campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the two states; helping it increase its vote share in the states from 6 percent to 10.5 percent in the Left bastion of Kerala and from 4 percent in West Bengal to 10.2 percent.

It is now hoping that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre would address its concerns over continued attacks against the majority community.

“West Bengal has turned into a laboratory for anti-social elements. Instead of cracking down on those who trying to weaken the country and have robbed poor through ponzi schemes, Trinamool Congress is busy dropping Hindi names from textbooks,” a state-level functionary of RSS told to Hindustan Times.