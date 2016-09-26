After their comeback movie King Liar, SiddiqueLal to team up again

Thiruvananthapuram, September 26: Mollywood’s most successful director duo Siddique-Lal left their fans disheartened when they called it quits in 1993. While their comeback movie King Liar received mixed reviews, the two veterans will now be teaming up again for Fukri, reports timesofindia.com.

The film will see Lal acting for the first time in Siddique’s Malayalam venture. He played a pivotal role in the latter’s Tamil film Engal Anna in 2004.

On the actor’s role in the upcoming movie, a source from the production crew says, “Lal plays Ali Fukri, who is the son of Sulaiman Fukri enacted by Loudspeaker fame Sasi Kumar. Fukri is a family name and the story revolves around three of its members. We cannot reveal who the third character is as that is the suspense element of the movie.”

The source adds that the Lal’s is an important role in the film. “As prominent as the protagonist played by Jayasurya,” the source reveals. “His character also has a negative shade.” The movie is currently being shot in Koonammavu.