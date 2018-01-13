After wins a historic medal for India, Skier Aanchal Thakur returns home

Bhuntar (Himachal Pradesh), Jan 13: Having etched her name in history books by winning the first-ever medal for India in a skiing competition, skier Aanchal Thakur on Saturday arrived early morning to a rousing welcome amidst loud cheer and claps at the Kullu-Manali Airport.

A large contingent of officials and media gathering was present at the airport to receive the young Indian skier, who made the country proud by clinching the bronze medal in the Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum in Turkey.

The event was organized by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS), the skiing’s international governing body.

The 21-year-old Manali-born girl sealed the medal in the slalom race category.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to his official Twitter account and wrote that the entire country is ecstatic by her “historic accomplishment”.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government had announced a cash reward of Rs five lakh for Aanchal for her achievement.

