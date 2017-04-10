After withdrawal of Summer Surprise, Reliance Jio plans to update tariff packs 

New Delhi, April 10: After the TRAI has asked the Reliance telecom company to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer before the set date of expiry, the company is planning to introduce new offers. Reliance has earlier extended the offer in which free data usage was allowed for customers.

As the company has to obey the TRAI’s direction, it had withdrawn the Summer Surprise Offer and the notification is taken off from the official website of Reliance Jio. Instead, there is a new notification that “We are updating our tariff packs and will be soon introducing more exciting offers.”

From its launch in September, Reliance Jio has been launching exceptional tariffs for it customers. Notwithstanding the constant complaints by incumbent telecom service providers, Jio managed to provide free 4G internet for seven months.

A week ago, the Trai Chairman R S Sharma said the telecom regulator has advised Reliance Jio to stop ‘complimentary’ service offer as it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework. “We examined it and found that it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework of TRAI, so we advised them to stop it,” Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman RS Sharma said.

TRAI asked Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to remove the three-month offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303. The order came days after Jio declared that it has measured 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme called Prime for 15 more days until April 15.

Reliance Jio accepted Trai’s decision and withdrawn the offr wiout any delay in “fully complying” with the TRAI’s advice. Trai had previously found nothing wrong with its extended promotional offers of free data and voice that had helped Jio clock 100 million customers. Of these, at least 72 million opted for paid services.

Trai Secretary Sudhir Gupta said that the regulator had asked Reliance Jio to explain how its Summer Surprise offer fits into the regulatory framework but did not find the operators’ response satisfactory.

“On April 1, we had asked Jio for certain details (of the complimentary offer) and had called them on April 5 for a discussion. We asked them how the three-month complimentary benefits fit into the regulatory framework, and the explanation given by Jio to us was not satisfactory,” he said.