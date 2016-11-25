After years long rumours and hoax,  Kerala’s ‘Laila-Majnu’, Kavya and Dileep tie the knot

Kochi, November 25: The much talked-about and long-awaited marriage of Malayalam film industry’s ‘Laila-Majnu’ Kavya Madhavan and Dileep took place on Friday at Kochi.

Kavya and Dileep tied the knot in the presence of close friends and relatives at a hotel here.

The wedding took place between 9.00 am and 10.00 am in a private ceremony. Only selected friends and well-wishers have been invited to the ceremony. Stars like Mammootty, Jairam, yesteryear actress Menaka, Chippi and Joemol were also present.

This was a second marriage for both the stars, with their first one ending in divorce. Dileep was previously married to actress Manju Warrier, while Kavya got separated from NRI businessman Nischal Chandra in 2010.

Manju Warrier a popular actress who withdrew from films after marrying Dileep in 1998, who got separated from Dileep after divorce.

While Kavya Madhavan was married in 2009 to an engineer, which ended in one year.

Kept as a highly guarded secret, the media and others got a surprise, when the news trickled on Friday morning about the ‘star wedding’.

“I did not know about this, till a few hours back. My husband (producer Suresh) told me that he has to visit a temple. Maybe he knew. Anyway this is good news for all of us,” said the yesteryear actress, Maneka.

“Only those very close to the couple are there today and this has happened with the support of both the families,” said Ranjith, a producer and husband of actress Chippi at the marriage venue.

Dileep had said he never even thought of marrying Kavya. The actor also stated that his remarriage p…

“Finally there is an end to unnecessary speculations and Dileep has the complete support of his daughter – Meenakshi,” said veteran director Kamal.

In their film career, the two were paired in 21 films with ‘Meeshamadhavan’, ‘Thenkasipattenenm’ and the last came in 2016 when legendary film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan paired them in his film ‘Pinneyum’. IANS