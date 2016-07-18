In the aftermath of Turkey coup bid, 1,800 special forces arrive in Istanbul

Ankara July 18:Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu Agency , says 1,800 special forces police officers have arrived in Istanbul from neighboring provinces to take up crucial positions in critical facilities and patrolling the city.

Istanbul Police Chief Mustafa Caliskan ordered the shooting down of any helicopters flying overhead without warning.

According to Anadolu,President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered F-16s fighter jets to patrol Turkish airspace nationwide.

The governor of Ankara, said that149 police personnel have been detained in the capital with regard to Friday’s failed attempted coup.

Anadolu Agency reports that 70 generals and admirals, including former air force commander Gen. Akin Ozturk, have been detained for investigations.

Turkey is still battered from Friday’s failed coup attempt violence that plunged the capital, Ankara, and Istanbul .

Sunday marked a day of funerals and mourning , for some of the victims and arrests of hundreds of alleged coup supporters within the military and judiciary.

Turkey’s justice minister says his government wants Washington to extradite U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen ,who has been accused of orchestrating Friday’s attempted coup.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had announced earlier that Washington might consider extradition, but required evidence proving the cleric’s wrongdoing.

Thousands of Turks are rallying again in the capital and other cities to show support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , whose leadership was challenged in a failed coup.

On Sunday night , large crowds carrying Turkish flags into Ankara’s Kizilay Square and Taksim Square in Istanbul after authorities rallied the public to stay vigilant and protect Turkish democracy.

Similar demonstrations were held outside the president’s residence in Istanbul, Kurdish city of Diyarbakir and the coastal cities of Izmir and Antalya.

At least 265 people were killed in clashes when the Turkish military attempted to seize power.

Erdogan’s campaign manager, Erol Olcak and his 16-year-old son Abdullah Tayyip Olcak, were killed when renegade soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Bosporus bridge in Istanbul.

Yeni Safak journalist Mustafa Cambaz was killed by gunfire in Istanbul.

Erdogan ,who attended these funerals was overpowered by emotions and constantly shed his tears for the martyred

Erdogan vowed to take the country forward as united and in solidarity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clalled for changes in Turkey’s judicial law that might reinstate capital punishment in the wake of Friday’s failed coup attempt.

Erdogan spoke to his supporters in front of his Istanbul residence Sunday evening.

His speech was punctuated by frequent calls of “we want the death penalty” from the large crowd, to which Erdogan responded: “We hear your request and in a democracy, whatever the people want they will get.”

Turkey hasn’t had a history of executions since 1984 and capital punishment was legally abolished in 2004 as part of its bid to join the European Union.