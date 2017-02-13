AG advises floor test on Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu government going to be tested on floor.

Chennai, Feb 13: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi advises Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to hold floor test in Assembly. SC to hear Sasi DA case tomorrow. AG tells gov to hold special assembly session for floor test within one week. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, whose opinion was reportedly sought on Saturday, has asked the Tamil Nadu governor to hold a floor test within a week.

