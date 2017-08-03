Again in Bihar: Three thrashed on suspicion of carrying beef in truck

Bhojpur, Aug 3: The incidents of atrocities in the name of cow protection does not seem to die down as three men were thrashed by locals in Bihar’s Bhojpur over suspicion of carrying beef in a truck.

Following the ruckus created by the locals, the police also reached the spot and are probing the matter.

The police also took three people into custody and also confiscated their truck.

The locals alleged that illegal slaughterhouses have been running in the area for past few months.

The locals also blocked the NH 84 and staged a protest.

The truck driver said that the meat was being transported to Kolkata through Muzaffarpur Bhagalpur road.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had sent a stern message to the cow vigilantes amid the growing incident of mob lynching and said nobody has the right to take law in his/her hand in name of cow protection.

“Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable,” said PM Modi. “No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country,” he added.(ANI)

(ANI)