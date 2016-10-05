Agra youth booked for ‘objectionable’ WhatsApp post against PM Modi

AGRA,Oct5: Two Agra youth have been booked for posting ‘objectionable’ post against PMModi on WhatsApp. The action came following a complaint lodged by BJP workers atBarahan police station. One of the accused, who is also the group admin, has been arrested.

Speaking to TOI, Yogender Yadav, station officer of Barhan, said, “We have booked the duo under section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Indian Penal Code. The group administrator has been arrested, while the one who posted the photo is still on the run.”

Complainant Pushpendar Sisodia told TOI, “On Monday evening, in a WhatsApp group titled, ‘Aahran ke hum log’, a youth name Azad Khan posted two objectionable morphed pictures of PM to disgrace and tarnish his image. The WhatsApp group admin Arif did not even protest on the post, after which I decided to lodge an FIR.”