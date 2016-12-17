AgustaWestland case: IAF ex-chief moves bail plea, remanded to judicial custody

IAF ex-chief moves bail plea, remanded to judicial custody.

New Delhi, December 17: A court here on Wednesday sent former the Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi, to judicial custody till Dec 30.

Tyagi who has been arrested in Agusta Westland chopper deal case has moved a bail application that a Patiala House Court listed for December 21.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Arvind Kumar remanded Tyagi, his cousin Sanjiv Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer, to judicial custody.

Tyagi — the first chief of any wing of the armed forces to be arrested in the country — and the others were allegedly involved in irregularities in the procurement of 12 AW-101 VVIP helicopters from Britain-based AgustaWestland.

