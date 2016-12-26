AgustaWestland scam: Will accused get bail today?

New Delhi, Dec 26: A Delhi court will on Monday announce the order on bail plea of the three accused in the Agusta Westland chopper scam case, , including former air force chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) SP Tyagi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel earlier on December 23 requested the court not to disclose evidences to anyone saying that if the evidence gathered will be disclose, there would be implication on future investigation.

Commenting on the bail issued to all the three accused related to the scam, the investigating agency said they are on pre-charge sheet stage and a very crucial time of investigation is going on.

Counter attacking the CBI’s plea, S.P. Tyagi’s counsel said, “CBI isn’t showing or telling evidence against him and if he (S.P. Tyagi) tries to prove his innocence, they will accuse him of non-cooperation since he’s not incriminating himself.

“Tyagi’s counsel also alleged that CBI in the last four years has never been able to establish any evidence against ex-air chief regarding receipt of any bribe.The Patiala House court had on December 17 remanded the trio to judicial custody till December 30 as their CBI custody ended.

Earlier, the CBI had moved the court seeking a 10-day custody to interrogate Tyagi and the other accused in the case.