Ahead of Assembly Polls, Uttar Pradesh now has 14.12 crore voters

Lucknow, Jan 13: With the Election Commission publishing the revised and final voters list for the state, Uttar Pradesh now has a whopping 14.12 crore voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming State Assembly polls beginning February 11.

The state now has 7.68 crore men, 6.44 crore women and 7,272 transgenders who have their names registered in the voters list, an official said on Friday. This number is 27 lakh more that the previously recorded number of 13.85 crore.

During the drive to increase the number of voters through various programmes, the poll panel has successfully been able to muster the support of first-time voters, whose number has sharply increased.

In all, 32.36 lakh names were removed from the voters list — 14.99 lakh had been removed from the voter list for shifting to other states and 5.53 lakh names were struck off the voters list for being registered at two places, an official told IANS.

The percentage share of women voters has increased from 58.78 per cent to 60.38 per cent while the gender ratio has increased from 827 to 839.

The population share of registered voters has also increased from 60 to 63 per cent. UP will vote to elect 403 lawmakers in a seven-phase poll beginning February 11 and ending on March 8.

