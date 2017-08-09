Ahmed Patel appreciates Election Commission order to declare two Cong MLAs’ votes invalid

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, August 9: Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday appreciated the order of the Election Commission to declare votes of two Congress MLAs in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls invalid.

Patel, who is seeking RS seat from Gujarat, said, “I appreciate the order of the Election Commission. I salute my MLAs; rank and file of the Congress Party”.

The EC on late Tuesday night declared votes of two Congress MLAs- Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel- invalid. The decision was taken on a complaint of the Congress. The Congress had complained to the EC that the MLAs had shown their votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and independent candidate Balwantsinh Rajput instead of representative of Congress candidate Ahmed Patel.

The voting for three RS seats from Gujarat was held on Tuesday. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the Election Commission by declaring votes of two Congress MLAs invalid has taught the BJP lesson of its life.

“The BJP used all power it had; it deployed all its union ministers but the truth won. It is a victory of truth. We thank the EC, for upholding the law and holding the two unwarranted votes. There cannot be a better lesson for the BJP,” said Surjewala.

Gujarat Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki said that the acts of defection, disorder and malpractices of the BJP have been exposed and assured that grand old party Rajya Sabha candidate Ahmed Patel will win with a big margin in the election.

Meanwhile, he also targeted BJP Party national president Amit Shah and said, “Everyone thought Amit Shah is always successful in unlawful, negative things but Gujarat proved this kind of authority won’t work.” Congress has fielded its senior leader Ahmed Patel, while the BJP has fielded Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput for the three RS seats from Gujarat. (ANI)