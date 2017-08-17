Ahmed Patel criticices PM Modi, Amit Shah, accuses of 'misusing agency'.

New Delhi, August 17: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah stating that the country is run by two people who have ruined every agency or organization till date.

Speaking at a program organized here, Patel said, “Only two people are running the country; one Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other is his facto Amit Shah. There is no such institution or agency in the country which has not been misused by them”.

Patel also alleged that the Modi-led government is using every institution for their own benefits. He had also hurled charges against the central government. Earlier in the day, training guns at the BJP Government at the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi party’s ideological parent RSS follows “a divisive agenda.”

Rahul accused Modi-led Government of imposing RSS ideology in every institution of the country, while addressing the gathering at the ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ event in New Delhi.

“There are two ways of looking at the country – some say that this is their country, while others say they belong to the country. And this is the difference between us and the RSS,” he said.

Rahul yesterday too cornered Prime Minister Modi and the BJP over various issues including the recent Gorakhpur tragedy.

Mentioning the recent Gorakhpur tragedy where more than 70 children succumbed to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, Rahul said the incident highlights the poor healthcare policies of the Modi government.

The Congress vice-president also took a jibe at Prime Minister’s Independence Day address and said he had skipped to mention many important issues in his speech.

Rahul also slammed the Central government for its misleading promises of providing employment opportunities to the youth. (ANI)