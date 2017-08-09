Ahmed Patel’s victory in Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election: Know more about his political life

New Delhi, August 9: Ahmed Patel is a Member of Parliament and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress party. Since 2001, Ahmed Patel was the political secretary of the Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Ahmed Patel has represented Gujarat 7 times in the Parliament.

In 1976, Ahmed Patel was active in politics by taking part n the local body elections in the Bharuch District of Gujarat. Since then only, he was engaged in taking every major position in the party’s state and central wings. From January to September 1985, Ahmed Patel was the Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 1987, Ahmed Patel was eager to set up the Narmada Management Authority to supervise the Sardar Sarovar Project.

In 1988, at the time of Jawaharlal Nehru’s 100th birthday celebration, he was chosen the secretary of the Jawahar Bhavan Trust. the Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to monitor the construction of Jawahar Bhavan in New Delhi’s Raisina road. at the time of the birthday celebrations, Ahmed Patel successfully uplifted the Jawahar Bhavan, which was a big building equipped with computers, telephones and energy saving air-conditioners. The funds for the building was provided by Congress lawmakers and was partly crowd funded through one-day cricket matches.

In 2005, Ahmed Patel was introduced into the Rajya Sabha for the fourth term. Although he was Sonia Gandhi’s chief planner, he chose to go out of government in the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha. Ahmed Patel is the only second Muslim after Ehsan Jafrito to get elected as Lok Sabha MP at Gujarat. During the United Progressive Alliance Government between 2004 and 2014, he was one of the prominent icons and who used to coordinate between the government and party. Ahmed Patel is also known as the ‘Number 2 strong’ in Congress Party. On 9 August 2017 Ahmad Patel was once again elected to Rajya Sabha.