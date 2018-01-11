AIADMK bribery case: HC denies bail to middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of alleged middleman and sidelined AIADMK leader T. T.V. Dinakaran’s aide Sukesh Chandrashekar in a bribery case.

Justice Mukta Gupta rejected Chandrashekar’s bail plea saying there is apprehension that he may tamper with evidence if released on bail.

The Delhi Police had opposed his bail plea saying his conduct, even while in custody, had shown scant respect for the law and he was a habitual offender with as many as 21 cases pending against him in various courts in the country.

However, Chandrashekar’s lawyers had contended that he should be granted bail as other accused in the case including Dhinakaran, his close aide Mallikarjuna and others were on bail.

Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16, 2017, was denied bail thrice by a trial court and once by the Delhi High Court.

On July 14, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had filed charge sheet alleging Chandrashekar had conspired with Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission officials to get the ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala-led AIADMK (Amma) faction.

Delhi Police had not charge sheeted Dinakaran yet but it told the court that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed against the other accused.

Chandrashekar was charge-sheeted for alleged offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using a forged document as genuine, possessing a forged document, intending to use it as a genuine and criminal conspiracy.

He was also charged with the alleged offense of taking gratification by illegal means to influence public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act. If convicted, the offenses carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.