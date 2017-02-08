AIADMK bylaws do not allow to make Sasikala Natarajan as party chief: Sasikala Pushpa

Chennai, Feb 08: MP Sasikala Pushpa, the once expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam law maker has approached the Chennai High Court in December urging judicial inquiry over the selection of Sasikala Natarajan as the AIADMK general Secretary.

Earlier, she had raised her disagreements in this issue and urged the party to refrain from the decision of selecting Sasikala Natarajan as the party’s general secretary. According to Sasikala Pushpa’s counsel K M Vijayan, the party bylaws do not allow in any circumstances to make Sasikala Natarajan to be elected to the post. Reportedly, K M Vijayan also asked the court to make the election commission a respondent in the case, where it includes politics, election and thus the role of election commission.

In the year 2011 Jayalalitha herself had expelled Sasikala Natarajan from her erstwhile residence, Poes Garden. But a few months later, Sasikala was reinstated at Poes Garden and the reason behind this is still a mystery. Citing this incident, Sasikala Pushpa said that her nomination for the party general secretary would be a mistake, as Sasikala Natarajan had been expelled from the party for conspiring against former Tamil Nadu Chief minister J Jayalalithaa, as reported by ANI.

Sasikal Pushpa added that, “Nowhere has madam [Jayalalithaa] mentioned her (Sasikal Natarajan)name. She has never given her a Councillor or an MLA seat. It shows that political life is not fit for her [Sasikala Natarajan]”. Earlier Sasikal Pushpa has commended on this issue that, “Sasikala was only an aide to Jayalalithaa, for many years. I (Sasikala Pushapa) too have maids and servants at home, but for no chance they would be put in my position”.

MP Sasikala Pushpa had also demanded a judicial inquiry into the real caused behind Jayalalithaa’s death. “Since the first day of her admission to Apollo Hospital, there was no transparency in any information about her. Not even one authentic person have seen her alive after she entered the hospital on September 22. What happened to Jayalalithaa is something everybody is wanting to know. Even the cadres feel the same,” she added.

On Thursday, AIADMK spokesperson Ponnaiyan said that Sasikala Natarajan will be the new party chief. Reportedly several AIADMK officials have been in favour of Sasikala Natarajan taking charge of the party, though she does not hold any official post at the moment.