AIADMK Claims 77 People Died in the wake of Jayalalithaa’s demise, announced 3 lakhs for each family

Chennai, Dec 07: As many as 77 people from across the State died in the wake of Jayalalithaa’s demise, with some said to have died of shock while others are alleged to have commited suicide, AIADMK said in an official Statement released here today.

The party announced 3 lakhs each for the their families.

Jayalalithaa passed away at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai last night after waging a grim battle for life since her hospitalisation on September 22.