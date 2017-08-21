AIADMK drama ends: EPS-OPS merges, OPS to be Dy CM, Sasikala to be ousted.

Chennai, August 21: After the crucial meeting on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party has announced its merger on Monday afternoon. The merger announcement has been made in at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Soon after the merger announcement, O Panneerselvam would swear in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Though it is being said that VK Sasikala would be ousted from the party, there is no clarity about when Sasikala would be expelled. Moreover, TTV Dinakaran is still existing as a threat with 17 MLAs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam had earlier canceled their scheduled visit to AIADMK head office to take a final decision. But later they both have come to the headquarters and the announcement was subsequently made.

“All demands have been met, we are happy with everything. Heading to party office, expect good news,” S Semallai, the leader of OPS faction, said.

O Panneerselvam along with E Palanisami had made their announcements in the presence of several media representatives.

Amidst talks of merger between both the factions of AIADMK, 17 MLAs who support TTV Dhinakaran have reached his Besant Nagar residence for a meeting today.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is also in Chennai.