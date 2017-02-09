AIADMK legislator voices support for Panneerselvam

Chennai, Feb 09: AIADMK legislator K. Manickam on Wednesday was the first party lawmaker to openly side with Tamil Nadu’s caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

“There is no need for a change in the Chief Minister’s post. Panneerselvam was identified with people. I always liked his approach,” Manickam, 50, representing the Sholavandan constituency in Madurai district, told IANS.

“It was Amma (late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa) who identified Panneerselvam and gave him the Chief Minister post twice when she faced legal troubles. He became the Chief Minister for third time after her death,” Manickam said.

Manickam said he was impressed at the way in which Panneerselvam worked during the Vardah cyclone that hit Chennai or for reviving Jallikattu – bull taming sport – when youth protested across the state.

Manickam, a first time legislator, is confident that Panneerselvam will emerge victorious in the end.

He said around six legislators have extended support to Panneerselvam and the numbers are growing.

–IANS