AIADMK members taken to undisclosed location.

Chennai, Feb 08: In a strategic move aiming at an extraordinary outcome, the AIADMK MPs were herded into bus and were taken to an undisclosed location on Wednesday afternoon.

While they already have a plan to leave for Delhi tonight to meet President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow. MPs have complained about Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s absence from Chennai as a crisis brews in the state.

As VK Sasikala held a meeting with AIADMK MLAs this afternoon, all but three of the 134 lawmakers were present. Sasikala read out a written speech to the AIADMK members. It described the party’s crisis, why she waited to take charge after Jayalalithaa’s death in December and spoke about Panneerselvam’s betrayal and the collusion with the DMK.