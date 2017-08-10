AIADMK merger: Dinakaran removed, EPS faction adopts resolution against Sasikala

Chennai, August 10: The crisis within the Tamil Nadu along with ruling party AIADMK, which had begun after the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa, may end soon as the two divided factions have inched closer to a merger deal. According to reports, the AIADMK has given the in-principle nod, to the merger, a formal announcement. This is intended to make a meeting between Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam possible.

“We are fully confident about Deepa Jayakumar”, stated the Tamil Nadu Minister over the merger of the two AIADMK factions. A resolution has derived significantly about the meeting called by E Palaniswamy to talk about the unification issued today. The AIADMK spokesperson further clarified that V K Sasikala’s appointment as party general secretary was only until the election of a new chief.

The AIADMK Amma faction has stated that the appointment of Dinakaran as Sasikala’s deputy was done against party by-laws. The resolution signed by Palaniswami says that Dhinakaran was pushed out from the primary membership of the party by Jayalalithaa in December 2011, due to his action of inducting into the party. But he was appointed as deputy general secretary. As he failed to be a primary member it is not legal for him to become the party general secretary according to the Aiadmk by-law.

According to certain media, Edapaddi Palaniswamy is in favour of a merger with other groups, in which, he feels, will further strengthen the party. A merger with two various factions of AIADMK, if finally approved, will further sideline the ruling party’s jailed general secretary VK Sasikala and her “Mannargudi Mafia”.

During December 2016, after the former minister J Jayalalitha’s unexpected, suspicious death, her long time aide VK Sasikala took over the governance of the AIADMK. She soon became the AIADMK general secretary and was just a step away from becoming the chief minister. But she landed in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, in connection with the Disproportionate Assets case initiated by BJP’s Subrahmanyan Swamy.

Soon after Sasikala, the then appointed deputy general secretary, TTV Dinakaran, her nephew, has to maintain the grip over the party. But he also landed in trouble as the CBI has initiated action against him over the FERA case. But Sasikala operated the whole game even from the prison and Edappadi Palaniswamy replaced O Panneerselvam as Chief Minister.

If he could execute his plans over the merger, Palaniswamy is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Significantly, Palaniswamy would visit New Delhi to attend the swearing-in of vice president M Venkaiah Naidu this evening.