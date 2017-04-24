AIADMK Merger: Finance Minister D Jayakumar offers to resign, give portfolios to OPS camp

Chennai, April 24: D Jayakumar, the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Sunday offered to resign from the post so that his portfolios can be allocated to the O Panneerselvam camp, in what is being seen as a goodwill gesture by the Edappadi K Palanisamy faction.

On Sunday D Jayakumar said that “If someone has to sacrifice for the welfare of the party, let it be me. I am ready to forego my portfolios for them.” Jayakumar words is an indication that Edappadi Palanisamy’s Chief Ministerial post will not be negotiable.

The two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), EPS and OPS camps, are expected to begin merger talks on Monday evening.

According to a report on NDTV Tamil Nadu Forest minister DC Sreenivasan says that “The majority Palaniswamy government will complete its full term”.

As per the report on Indian Express, “The merger deal has been sealed and formal talks will begin now between the senior leaders of EPS and OPS factions to finalize and announce the decision. Edappady Palanisamy will step down for O Panneerselvam, and become the AIADMK supremo. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, whose properties were raided by IT officials, may be dropped from the cabinet. Former minister and MLA Senthil Balaji may be inducted along with one or two more faces from southern Tamil Nadu,” a senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader was quoted as saying.

Both the E Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam factions (EPS and OPS) have each appointed a 7-member committee to begin talks. While the OPS camp has demanded the resignation of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, the Palanisamy camp has said it has no preconditions for talks.

TTV Dhinkaran however, stated last week that he would only resign after speaking to VK Sasikala, who is lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail at Bengaluru. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deputy general secretary is being interrogated by the Delhi Police for allegedly trying to bribe Election Commission officials for ownership of the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the party.