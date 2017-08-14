AIADMK merger: Melur rally going to be matter of life and death for Sasikala

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, August 14: TTV Dinakaran, the action of preparation at Melur, a suburban village at Madurai, appears to be quite similar to that of how the party used to arrange systematically when late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was alive.

Today, the public rally to be addressed by the AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and nephew of V K Sasikala is going to be crucial for the very political existence of the Sasikala family. Some of the merger packs were sealed at New Delhi by the two functions of the party, eventually to wipe off Sasikala family from Tamil Nadu politics.

TTV Dinakaran’s Melur rally can only be a success if he manages to get a minimum of 15 MLAs on stage. But, if the number of MLAs that show up is below 10, it maybe the twist turn of the Sasikala’s political career.

In a press conference ahead of his public meeting at Melur on Monday, Dhinakaran hit out at Edappadi Palaniswami, calling him an ‘accidental Chief Minister’.

Calling Edappadi Palaniswami a cheat, Dhinakaran once again reminded him that it was his aunt and party General Secretary VK Sasikala who gave him the Chief Minister’s post. “Edappadi Palaniswami has been appointed the Chief Minister because of us. I have no fear in calling him a ‘420’,” said Dhinakaran. ”

According to the report, earlier AIADMK has changed a lot after Jayalalithaa’s death, with derailed party hierarchies. The reports of BJP offers a cabinet post along with two minister of state (MoS) posts for a united AIADMK, almost every other leader in the senior layer wants to be a Union Minister. While V Maitreyan, Rajya Sabha MP, is reportedly the obvious pick for union cabinet post if the merger works out, there are many more caste equations being played out now.

This merger will happen when Sasikala is removed from the party. And if it happens, OPS will certainly become the General Secretary and the Deputy Chief Minister.

He added that the merger is currently delayed for two reasons: Utter failure of state police intelligence that couldn’t figure out the number of MLAs supporting Dinakaran camp. The other reason is due to the conflict between top leaders who are fighting for ministerial posts in state and Centre in EPS and OPS camps.