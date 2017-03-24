AIADMK MP PR Sundaram demands CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s mysterious death

Chennai, March 24: An AIADMK follower in the Lok Sabha today sought a CBI probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. he claimed that any investigation by the state government will not be able to explain the “truth”. PR Sundaram, who has turned to the radical group headed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. He said that the Centre must order a CBI investigation into Jayalalithaa’s mysterious death. “Even if Tamil Nadu government orders an investigation, hidden things will not come out. So we are asking a CBI investigation,” he said.

In January, the Supreme Court had rejected appeals filed by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa and a youth organisation seeking CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.