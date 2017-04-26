AIADMK now busy pulling down Sasikala poasters: May be the last nail by Pannerselvam

Chennai, April 26: The AIADMK needs nothing to do with the Mannargudi family any longer and pulling down posters of Sasikala from the gathering central command demonstrates only that. For two days now frameworks at the AIADMK central station are occupied with pulling down notices showing Sasikala Natarajan’s photos. The expulsion comes hours after gathering Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran, a nephew of Sasikala, was captured by Delhi Police on Tuesday night.

Prior, E. Madhusudanan, an AIADMK pioneer and some portion of previous Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam gathering, had requested the evacuation of standards donning the picture of Sasikala in the gathering headquarters. The Panneerselvam group has requested Sasikala, Dinakaran and their relatives are removed from the party. A couple of days prior, Finance Minister D. Jayakumar had declared that the decision group has chosen to keep out Dinakaran and his family out of gathering issues.

Dinakaran had additionally reported that he would keep himself far from gathering undertakings as sought by the pastors in the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami cabinet. However, he said he would leave his gathering post simply in the wake of talking about with Sasikala as it was she who had delegated him. Sasikala’s decision as General Secretary is additionally being tested by AIADMK party men before the Election Commission.

Pennants that showed pictures of Sasikala close by Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran had been enhancing the central station premises as far back as she was chosen the between time general secretary of the gathering in December 2016. In the scenery of merger talks between the two groups of the AIADMK and capture of TTV Dinakaran, such notices are currently failing miserably.

The Panneerselvam camp respected the move, saying it was a “positive stride.” The pennants were evacuated today. Tuesday, the ‘Presidium Chairman’ of the Panneerselvam drove group, E Madusudanan, had requested that the representations of Sasikala be expelled from the gathering office to “maintain the sacredness” of the AIADMK base camp.