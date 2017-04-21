AIADMK OPS-EPS merger may not happen as negotiations on CM’s post fail

Chennai, April 21: The Chief Minister’s post is one of the main demand by the OPS team. According to sources, the Edappadi team has rejected it outright. As of now, the merger between the two group seems to be impossible as the talks are broken in between due to disagreements. After the death of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK had split into two parties as Sasikala came into power. Though she tried to grab the CM’s chair, it did not materialise as Sasikala was imprisoned for the disproportionate assets case.

However, with the support of 122 MLAs, the Sasikala team was ruling the state. Prior to going to the jail, Sasikala has announced that she would appoint TTV Dinakaran as deputy general secretary and he would continue to lead the party. Therefore, all the powers of the party chief had gone to the hands of TTV DInakaran. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy, ministers and all the leaders in the party had to follow the words of Dinakaran. Initially, Dinakaran has impressed everyone. But certain storming and threatening actions by him caused dissatisfaction with the ministers.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, key to the new developments

Meanwhile, one Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in a case of attempting to bribe Rs 50 crore to get the two leaves symbol to the party. On the basis of his confession, the Delhi police had filed a case against Dinakaran. These incidents against Dinakaran made the party leaders feel that it may lose its power and influence among the people, its workers as well as ministers.

At this juncture, the O Panneerselvan team has put forward an idea of a merger of the two groups. The way he presented the matter is like, both the teams could work together if they are ready to send Sasikala and her family out of the party. Chief Minister Edappadi and senior ministers welcomed Panneerselvam’s suggestions. Meeting of the ministers was immediately convened. As per the decisions of the members, TTV Dinakaran was excluded from the party. Both the team had together decided to restore the AIADMK and the double leaf symbol after a merger.

After a consultation with Chief Minister Edappadi last Tuesday, Minister Jayakumar has made a stunning announcement. “We have removed TTV Dinakaran and his family from the party. The team will be set up for talks with the OPS team. ” Consequently, the EPS team negotiated with the OPS team. OPS team demanded the post of Chief Minister and General Secretary to be given to O Panneerselvam. Furthermore, some of the MLAs of the OPS team shall be made ministers of the state, removing ministers who are Sasikala loyalists.

But the EPS team did not accept it yet. Edapadi Palanisamy is still the Chief Minister with the continuing support of 122 MLAs. When this is the situation, why should the chief minister EPS leave his chair for OPS?

Reportedly, The OPS team is disappointed by the Edappadi team. His supporters gathered at the OPS residence in Adadar, Chennai, at 10 am on Thursday. KP Munusamy, Natham Viswanathan, Pannayan, Manoj Pandian and supporting MPs, MLAs were present in the 4 hours meeting.

KP Munusamy asked the state government to initiate the central government to investigate the death of Jayalalithaa and resignation letters from Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran. KP Munusamy’s announcements had shocked not only the OPS team and Edappadi team but also the AIADMK activists. Initially, the OPS team said that we are pursuing a charity, only because the Jayalalithaa regime should continue. Now as the OPS team know that the chief minister’s post is not available, at the heights of the frustration, they are making new requests.

Volunteers commented that the negotiations had failed before the group was formed. By this time, the two teams have been working separately in the future.

But anything could happen anytime. If EPS sacrifices his Chief Minister post, the merger would happen and the two leaves symbol would be regained.