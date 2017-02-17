AIADMK Pannerselvam camp sacks Sasikala and Dinakaran.

Chennai, Feb 17: O Panneerselvam faction has sacked Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran from AIADMK for disrespecting the party. Reportedly, a floor test would be conducted tomorrow to prove majority of newly sworn-in Chief Minister Palanisamy.

#BREAKING | O Panneerselvamp camp sacks Sasikala, her nephew from AIADMK ‘for disrespecting party’, reports Times Now — Times of India (@timesofindia) February 17, 2017

The sacking order was passed and authorised by former party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan.

In a statement, Madhusudanan said he was sacking Sasikala from the primary membership of the AIADMK as she had brought disrepute to the party.

Madhusudanan also sacked AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran and S. Venkatesh, relatives of Sasikala, citing that they had been readmitted to the party without proper authority.

The sackings of the three AIADMK leaders came a day after Edappadi Palanisamy was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with 31 cabinet ministers.