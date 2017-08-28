AIADMK passes resolution to expel Sasikala and Dinakaran permanently: Will Party By-law allow it?

Chennai, August 28: AIADMK meeting at Royapettah in Chennai had ended. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were present at the meeting. The AIADMK passed a resolution to expel Sasikala and Dinakaran permanently, as per a report by Times of India report. According to reliable sources, the AIADMK will soon join the NDA and would become a part of the Modi government at the Centre.

The AIADMK leaders will also deliberate upon T.T.V. Dinakaran and his faction’s jibes at the party office bearers.

The meeting will discuss the issue of 19 legislators giving a letter to Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and wanting a new Chief Minister.

According to reports, the meeting would also reiterate that the appointment of Dinakaran is invalid as he did not complete five years in the party as a member to hold a party post.

But it is learned that the party secretary could not be removed so easily, according to the AIADMK by-laws.

Originally, the AIADMK was divided into two factions – one led by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam and the other by Sasikala.

The BJP leader, who is a key party functionary involved with the southern state’s affairs, said that it is only a matter of time before an announcement is made on this. Speaking on condition of anonymity. The ‘ousted’ Deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK TTV Dhinakaran sacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami from the post of Salem District Secretary on Sunday.

In other changes in the party, government whip S Rajendran was “relieved” as the district secretary of Ariyalur, reported PTI. Villupuram (South)’s functionary and MLA R Kumaraguru has also been replaced. Sivaganga district secretary and Lok Sabha MP PR Senthilnathan was also removed, the PTI report added. TTV said that these changes were made with the approval of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, who is currently serving her sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

With input from Agencies.