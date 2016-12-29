AIADMK passes resolution to work under ‘Chinnamma’ Sasikala

Chennai, December 29: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan.
The decision was taken in the party’s general body meeting.
“AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma,” said the party’s Twitter handle.
As many as 14 resolutions were passed in the AIADMK general body meeting.
One of the resolutions demanding late AIADMK chief J. Jayalalithaa’s birthday be celebrated as ‘National Farmers Day’ was also adopted.
The resolution to confer Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel Prize for World Peace was also passed in the meeting.
This comes days after Jayalalithaa’s demise following a cardiac arrest on December 5. (ANI)

