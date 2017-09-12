AIADMK prepared to bring down Tamil Nadu Government if CM Edappadi Palanisami is not removed: Dinakaran

Madurai/Tamil Nadu, September 12: TTV Dinakaran, the leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said on Monday that the party split is prepared to bring down the government of Tamil Nadu, if Chief Minister K Palaniswami is not changed.

“If the Chief Minister is not changed, we are prepared to bring this government down,” Dinakaran said. Dinakaran’s remarks came a day after C.R. Saraswathi, an MLA of his faction said that the Tamil Nadu Governor, Vidyasagar Rao, should immediately give a decision on the fate of chief ministership of the state. On Saturday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin also warned that his party would take the case to the courts if the governor doesn’t hold a floor test within a week to decide if the Tamil Nadu government has a majority.

Stalin further stated that the AIADMK government had lost its majority as it enjoyed the support of only 114 legislators in the 233-member legislative assembly, excluding the late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s seat. While the DMK and the Congress have been urging the Tamil Nadu Governor to direct Palanisamy to prove his majority in the House, no decision on the same has been taken yet. Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Tamil Nadu shortly, after which he is likely to ask Palanisamy to take a floor test.

This would be the second time in six months that the State Assembly would witness a floor test, if it happens.

The rebelling members, led by Dinakaran, have been demanding Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy to prove his majority in the Assembly after they broke away from the AIADMK faction, and demanded for Dinakaran to be made the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. (ANI)