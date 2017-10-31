AIADMK raises posters and banners using balloons despite Madras High Court ban 

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 31: The EPS faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam decided to bypass the Madras High court ban on posters and banners of living personalities. They are now putting photos of their leaders on giant balloons.

The Madras High Court gave an order to ban the posters and banners of living personalities, but the AIADMK members would not step down from promoting their leaders. The AIADMK members pasted the pictures of CM Edappadi Palani Swamy, deputy chief minister O. Paneerselvam on a flying balloon in Coimbatore. The balloon has pictures of other ministers also.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisaamy will inaugurate the first phase of Gandhipuram flyover from Park Gate to Sathy main road in Coimbatore tomorrow. The EPS government is trying its best to reach out to the people with various projects and welfare schemes. They are also desperate to promote the names of EPS and OPS as the face of AIADMK.

One of the functionaries from the EPS faction said that since the order from the Madras High Court came recently, we had to dispose of the banners and decided on this.

A Gandhipuram flyover project of Rs 162 crore was announced by DMK. the work of the project was started in 2014 and the first phase is completed which is expected to ease traffic in the area.