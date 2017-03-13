AIADMK rebel group under OPS constituted Parliamentary board

Chennai, March 13: A Parliamentary Board was constituted by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rebel faction led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and announced 13 members of the top body.

The AIADMK rebel faction disputed the setting up of the new board that was reconstituted, with party General Secretary V K Sasikala (Chinnama), replacing her predecessor J Jayalalithaa.

Presidium Chairman of the protestant group in AIADMK, E Madusudanan said “as per AIADMK rules only party General Secretay had the authority to name members of the top party body,” indicating that the announcement of a board led by VK Sasikala was not valid.

“Since the post of party general secretary is now vacant, I appoint new members to the parliamentary Board,” he said in a party release adding he had been named party presidium chairman already by the party’s General Council.

While Madusudanan will be the chief of the Board, former Chief Minsiter and once Jayalalithaa’s left-hander, O Panneereselvam, former Ministers C Ponnaiyan, K Pandiarajan, Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan are among the newly named 13 members.

The O Panneerselvam camp has already challenged before the Election Commission of India the appointment of VK Sasikala as General Secretary 0f All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) following which the commission has sought her response.