AIADMK row: TTV Dinakaran hits back at Palaniswami, calling him corrupt

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 16: Continuing his battle against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday stated that the former will soon be in prison for betraying the people of the state.

Speaking to the reporters here, Dhinakaran said, “Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) is scared because of corruption charges against him; he will go to mother-in-law’s house (‘jail’) and not me. My opponents will even accuse me of planting bombs in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim. Will you believe it? Please don’t.”

Earlier, after Dhinakaran threatened to fire Palaniswami from the AIADMK, the later hit out at him, saying that the sidelined leader would end up behind the bars like his aunt Sasikala.

Recently, Dinakaran and Sasikala were both formally removed as the party’s deputy general secretary and general secretary, respectively. (ANI)