AIADMK rules out change in Chief Minister, Palaniswami to stay

Edapaadi Palaniswami
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court's on Thursday served a notice on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and four other Ministers
Chennai, April 20: Denying speculations suggesting that O Panneerselvam would be made the chief minister, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said there is no question of change as the 124 MLAs voted in favour of incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami.
“A 124 MLAs voted for Palaniswami, therefore, there is no question of Chief Minister change,” All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader M Thambidurai responded to a poser on making Panneerselvam the chief minister after merger.
Hours after Panneerselvam put forth certain conditions for the merger of the two factions, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) earlier on Tuesday announced the ouster of VK Sasikala and her family from the party.
Palaniswami said Sasikala and her family has to be kept away from the party directly or indirectly.
“They should not have any role within the party,” he asserted.
