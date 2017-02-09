AIADMK senior leader Madhusudan joins with O Pannerselvam
Chennai, Feb 09: Senior AIADMK leader Madhusudan arrives at OPannerselvam’s residence in Chennai. This would be a huge turn over in the current controversies in Tamil Nadu Politics.
About 131 AIADMK MLAs are being held secretly at a resort in Chennai by the Sasikala group. Whike the Chennai High Court has dismissed the Habius Corpus filed, seeking the releasing of the Sasikala held AIADMK MLAs.
