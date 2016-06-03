AIADMK slams Congress over delay in ministry formation in Puducherry

Puducherry, June 3: The opposition AIADMK on Friday appealed to the new Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to come out with a firm measure to ensure that a new government was formed in the Union Territory.

“It is indeed a sad commentary on democracy that despite lapse of more than 15 days since the results of 16 May assembly polls were announced, Congress could not form the Ministry,” AIADMK’s legislature party leader A Anbalagan told reporters.

He urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to come out with a firm step to ensure that a new government was formed here.

“She can in the alternative ask the next single largest party to go in for formation of the ministry,” he suggested.

“We are not in a position to do our democratic duties in our constituencies as we are yet to be sworn in as members of the House,” he said.

Anbalagan said he would lead an AIADMK delegation to meet the Lt Governor and seek her intervention to break the deadlock.

