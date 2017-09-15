AIADMK symbol row: Madras High Court directs Election Commission to decide before October 31

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 15: The Madras High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to decide on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam symbol row. According to reliable sources, the Madras High Court said that the Election Commission must decide till October 31 that which faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam must get the two-leaves symbol of the party.

According to media sources, the Election Commission had stopped the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam name and symbol previously in March this year after two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by Sasikala Natarajan and O Panneerlsevam staked claim to it. Now the two factions have merged, making way for a new rebel group under TTV Dinakaran, the symbol and name of the party continue to be frozen.

So, the Madras High Court set a deadline for the Election commission in order to decide which faction is the real All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. This would become difficult as E Palaniswamy and O Paneerselvam factions are now merged and made new representations to the election commission to withdraw their pleas.

On the other hand, TTV Dinakaran’s rebel group has now staked claim to the symbol as well. according to media reports, TTV Dinakaran on Friday said that “We are seeking legal help over the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam symbol row. All attempts are being made to disqualify the Members of Legislative Assembly supporting me. If they are disqualified, we will fight it legally.”