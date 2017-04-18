AIADMK to patch up? Party MLAs asked to come to Chennai today

Chennai, April 18: Tamil Nadu ministers discuss a possible merger of both factions of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the absence of Dinakaran.

Late-night discussions are back in Tamil Nadu politics after a short break. This time it is by the state’s ministers.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Tamilnadu Finance minister D Jayakumar said, “We welcome Panneerselvam’s statement about unifying the party. 123 MLAs and all ministers have only wished that Amma’s rule should continue,” adding that they discussed two issues in the meeting namely submitting the affidavit on two leaves symbol and that party wants Amma rule. Jayakumar cleared that Sasikala Natarajan has not resigned from the party yet.

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office asked all All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Amma lawmakers to reach Chennai on Tuesday.

As many as 26 ministers met at the Electricity Minister Thangamani’s official residence on Greenways Road in Chennai since late evening in which Thangamani chaired the meet.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who is under the Income Tax scanner, and many other ministers were present at the meeting. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was however absent.

A separate meeting was under way at the bungalow of Housing Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan, in which other few ministers attended. Later, they joined the meeting at Thangamani’s residence.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too held talks with his Cabinet colleagues. The meetings were held after O Panneerselvam spoke about merger talks. Earlier, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai said that TTV Dhinakaran faction was ready for talks with O Panneerselvam for a patch-up. Incidentally, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao also arrived in the city earlier in the day.

This has raised speculation of a new political development within All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction led by Sasikala Natarajan.

On yesterday, Delhi Police had booked party’s deputy general secretary and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran on charges that he allegedly attempted to bribe Election Commission officials to get ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

Dinakaran was allegedly told by Sukesh Chander, the mediator, that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party symbol – which was frozen by the Election Commission (EC) last month ahead of the RK Nagar by poll – would go to the TTV Dinakaran-Sasikala camp if he was paid Rs 50 crore.

TTV Dinakaran was allegedly in direct touch with the accused and will be sent a summons asking him to join the probe. Sukesh has been arrested.