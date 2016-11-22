AIADMK wins Thanjavur, ahead in 2 seats in Tamil Nadu By-polls

Chennai, Nov 22: The AIADMK today retained the Thanjavur assembly constituency by a margin of over 25,000 votes and was surging ahead in two other segments in Tamil Nadu.

In Thanjavur, AIADMK candidate M Rengasamy won by a comfortable margin of over 25,000 votes against DMK rival Anjugham Boopathy.

In Aravakkurichi, the AIADMK’s V Senthil Balaji was leading by a good margin over his nearest DMK rival K C Palanisamy.

In Thirupparankundram assembly segment, AIADMK candidate A K Bose was ahead by a comfortable margin over his nearest rival, DMK candidate P Saravanan.