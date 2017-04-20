AIADMK worker attempts self-immolation protesting police action against TTV Dinakaran

Chennai, April 20: An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) worker on Wednesday night tried to allegedly set himself ablaze to show his opposition to the police against the action against the general secretary TTV Dinakaran. The self-immolation bid was thwarted by other cadres and some plainclothesmen.

This incident occurred hours after TTV Dinakaran and his aunt VK Sasikala were ‘delinked’ from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as announced by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar.

Delhi Police officials at midnight on Wednesday served summons to TTV Dinakaran in a case of alleged bribery to EC officials for retrieving the party’s two leaves symbol.
Dinakaran had, soon after the arrest of Sukesh Chandrasekhar asserted that he will face the matter legally. He had denied any knowledge of Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai on Wednesday night and also visited TTV Dinakaran’s residence in connection with the cash for symbol case. The police have gone to Chennai along with alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for questioning in the case.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has named Dinakaran in its FIR for allegedly offering a bribe of up to Rs 60 crore to Sukesh Chandrasekhar for getting the ‘two leaves’ symbol of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) .

The police had taken Sukesh Chandrasekhar in custody and also seized two luxury cars from him. The FIR says that the deal was struck in a hotel in Delhi and the police have also seized cash from the hotel. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has asked TTV Dinakaran to join the probe on Saturday.

