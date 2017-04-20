AIADMK worker attempts self-immolation protesting police action against TTV Dinakaran

Chennai, April 20: An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) worker on Wednesday night tried to allegedly set himself ablaze to show his opposition to the police against the action against the general secretary TTV Dinakaran. The self-immolation bid was thwarted by other cadres and some plainclothesmen.

This incident occurred hours after TTV Dinakaran and his aunt VK Sasikala were ‘delinked’ from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as announced by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar.