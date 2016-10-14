AIADMK worker, who immolated himself for party supremo Jayalalithaa died  at Kilpauk Medical College

Chennai, Oct 14: An AIADMK worker, who immolated himself for party supremo Jayalalithaa, died of injuries at the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Sargunam, a resident of Kadaperi near Tambaram. His wife told the police that he had been depressed for the past couple of weeks.

He went to the MEPZ near Tambaram Sanatorium with a bottle of kerosene on Tuesday evening, raised slogans in praise of the CM and insisted that officials come out with the real facts on her health. Before people could stop him, he doused his body with kerosene and set himself on fire.

The police rescued him and sent him to the Government Hospital in Chromepet. Later, he was shifted to the KMC hospital, where he died.

The Tambaram police have registered a case.

Sargunam is survived by his wife Sheela, 29, and four-year-old daughter Gayathri.