AIADMK worker in TN dies of heart attack amid rumours over Jayalalithaa’s health

Coimbatore, Oct 3 :A 47-year-old AIADMK worker who was stated to have been upset over rumours about the health condition of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died of heart attack in the city, police and party sources said today.

Muthusamy, who resides near the city airport area, appeared upset for the past few days over the health condition of Jayalalithaa, undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital in Chennai since Sept 22, party sources said.

Though his wife and colleagues tried to convince him that the Chief Minister was on the path of recovery, he still appeared very upset, they said. Police said he complained of chest pain amid rumours about Jayalaithaas health condition and swooned.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Doctors said he died of heart attack.