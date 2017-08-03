AIADMK worker’s PIL: Madras High Court serves notice to Tamil Nadu CM and 4 Ministers

Chennai, Aug 3: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court’s on Thursday served a notice on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and four other Ministers in connection with a Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) worker.

The AIADMK worker alleged that the state government is being run on the advice of jailed party chief V. K. Sasikala.

T. Analagan, son of former AIADMK MLA R. Thamaraikani, had filed the PIL petition seeking a direction to the Speaker and the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly to forward a representation made by him, for disqualification of the CM and the Ministers, to the Governor.

The petitioner claimed that Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Srinivasan, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Cooperation Minister ‘Sellur’ K. Raju and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Kamaraj met Sasikala at the prison on February 28 and made a statement to the media that they discussed the functioning of the State Government with her.

(ANI)