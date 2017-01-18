AIDMK must settle Jallikattu issue, blame game wont help, DMK

Chennai, Jan. 18: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday criticized both the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on Demonetization and the passive stance on Jallikattu ban.

The DMK spokesman Sarvanan Annadurai told ANI, that the hardships faced by the general public post demonetisation stays unabated, and the government must take the responsibility for restoring it.

“As per IMF predictions GDP growth curtailed to 6.6 % from the earlier predicted growth of 7.6%, who stands responsible for the 1.6 percent decline. Who is to assure the common man, the people who have lost their business. Our leader M.K Stalin very categorical of his criticism- it’s a poorly implemented scheme.” he added.

On the increase in the cash transaction limit from Rs.4500 per day to Rs, 10,00 per day, he said critically ” What’s the point? It is just a notional sum. There is no money in ATM’s or banks the increase doesn’t register any difference to the utter mayhem caused.”

On the Jallikattu row, he said.”The party in power is AIDMK and Congress, what are the solutions they are offering. If they can’t, they must admit their failure to address the issue.”

“We conducted it, are they able to conduct it. No point in shifting blames, We ask them point blank, why don’t you conduct it, else give it to us and we’ll show you how it is conducted.” he added.

Extending his support to the ongoing protest over Jallikattu, he said, “Its heartening to see students protesting against their cultural violation. Our leader MK Stalin, who met the students recently in Marina beach, was reminded of the ‘Hindi agitation’ which was a huge success because of the massive student participation. His aim was not to politicise, he was just there to express his corresponding sentiments and lend his heart-felt support.

The ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government as a whole and the Supreme Court over Jallikattu escalated on 11 January 2017, with people thronging Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of holding the festival.

Tamil Nadu also witnessed widespread protests January 12 rejected.

Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, the people in some villages in Madurai district observed the festival as “Black Pongal.”

They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals-an animal rights organisation) and demanded that the Centre take steps to conduct Jallikattu.(ANI)