AIIMS doctor commits suicide over domestic squabble

NEW DELHI,Sept16: A 29-year-old resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) committed suicide at her home in New Delhi, police said today.

Ritu Mankotia was attached with the anaesthesia department of the AIIMS Trauma Centre. She allegedly injected herself with a deadly cocktail of drugs on Thursday at her Madhu Vihar apartment in east Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishi Pal told IANS: “Prima facie evidence suggests a case of domestic dispute.”

Ms Mankotia had married Air India pilot Brajesh Mankotia three years ago and they have a two-year-old daughter, DCP Pal said.

The officer said police were alerted of the incident early on Friday. “After reaching the spot, we broke open the door and found Ritu Mankotia’s body.” The police also confirmed they had found a suicide note from the house, but refused to divulge its details.

The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels, a police officer said, quoting the victim’s family.