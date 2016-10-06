AIIMS doctors to help with Jayalalithaa’s treatment, UK doctor may be back soon

Chennai, Oct, 06: A team of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday to provide consultations on further treatment for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

The Hindu reports that the team, comprising GC Khilnani, Professor, Pulmonary Medicine; Anjan Trikha, Professor, Anaesthesiology; and Nitish Naik, cardiologist who was also former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s personal physician, will be available for consultations over the next few days, according to sources in Delhi.

It is expected that the doctors will assess the treatment and recommend changes, if necessary, in consultation with the team of experts currently treating the Chief Minister.

It is also learnt that the London-based intensivist Dr Richard Beale who was in Chennai last week at Apollo to assist with the treatment, may be back soon.

On Wednesday, there was no bulletin from the Apollo Hospitals on the status of Jayalalithaa. She had been hospitalised on September 22 with complaints of fever and dehydration.