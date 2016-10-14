AIIMS expert team and specialist from UK visits Jayalalithaa again

Chennai, October 14: The UK-based specialist and the expert team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had visited the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Thursday, at Apollo Hospital again.

According to hospital sources, an international specialist and consultant from Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London, Dr Richard Beale, and the AIIMS team, comprising of Dr G Khilnani, Professor of Department of Pulmonology Medicine, Dr Anjan Trikha, Professor of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, and Dr Nitish Nayak, Professor of Department of Cardiology were those who visited the hospital in the afternoon.

During the earlier visit to the Apollo hospital on 6 October, the expert panel had drawn up a detailed medical management plan to treat the 68-year-old AIADMK chief. The team had held detailed deliberations on the treatment protocol followed to Jayalalithaa, during the last visit, reports firstpost.com.

Dr. Khilnani had visited the hospital and examined the chief minister on 9th and 10th October. He had discussions with the hospital’s expert panel and had “concurred with the present way of treatment” being given to the chief minister, according to an earlier press release from the hospital.

Jayalalithaa continues to be under treatment and “is being constantly monitored by the intensivists and other consultants in the expert panel”, it had said. Necessary respiratory support, antibiotics, nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy were being given to her, it had added.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on 22 September after she complained of fever and dehydration.